ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has submitted a call-attention notice at the National Assembly Secretariat regarding the growing drug use in education institutes across the country.
PPP’s lawmakers, through the call-attention notice, have drawn the attention of the health minister towards the growing use of drugs in education institutes especially in Islamabad causing grave concerns among the public.
“As per a recent survey conducted in the Islamabad Capital Territory around 10 per cent boys and 4 percent girls are drug-addicts. This ratio is alarmingly high and increasing day-by-day due to the inaction of the incumbent (authorities),” says the PPP notice.
The call-attention notice has been submitted by PPP Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, Shazia Mari, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Dr Mahreen Bhutto, Dr Shazia Sobia and Beelum Husnain.
