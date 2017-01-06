MULTAN - PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood disclosed yesterday that Bilawal House will be set up in Multan soon, which will be the headquarters of the party's South Punjab chapter.

Talking to the media after cutting a cake of the 89th birthday of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto here at Gillani House on Thursday, Mr Mehmood said that the National Assembly would get representation of national level leaders with the entry of Zardari and Bilawal.

He said that the sacrifices rendered by Bhutto and Benazir would not go futile as Bilawal took forward their philosophy. He said that Bhutto gave the country and nation constitution, nuclear programme, vote power and passport besides teaching the masses to look direct into the eyes of landlords. "Today the nation needs a leader like Bhutto," he added.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif did not come into power with the votes of the people rather the agencies, bureaucracy and terrorists brought him to the power. He said that the system was in the clutches of Mian Nawaz Sharif and PPP would go door to door to break his occupation. He was of the opinion that the country would make progress if the agencies, judiciary and establishment come out of the pressure. He said that Nawaz Sharif is a sacred cow and therefore no action is being taken against him while on the other hand, the PPP's founder was hanged.

He said that the PPP had become orphan after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto but the party gained strength once again after induction of Bilawal. He declared that Bilawal would soon start a visit of the entire South Punjab, starting from Rahim Yar Khan. He added that the interviews for appointing the party office bearers of remaining districts of South Punjab would also be held in Multan.

Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood alleged that Ch Munir committed the murder of democracy in Rahim Yar Khan and spent Rs400 million on stealing the PPP mandate. "Each chairman was bought against Rs10 to 30 million. The returning officer has also verified the horse-trading," he claimed.

He said that Imran Khan tried to take solo flight and went to Supreme Court.

"He should have consulted the PPP leadership before taking this step. Opposition should have formed a joint alliance against the government," he pointed out.