SIALKOT - A large number of perturbed people staged a protest against loadshedding and very low pressure of gas.

The people in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas here suffer great ordeal due to the loadshedding and very low pressure of gas. They also chanted slogans against SNGPL officials.

They said that almost all the residential, commercial and industrial areas of Sialkot city including Pakka Garha, Kotli Behram, Model Town, Gohadpur, Muslim Town, Kashmir Road, Pak Pura, Prem Nagar, Nishat Park, Pooran Nagar, Water Works, Green Wood Street, Nehal Chand Street, Dara Aaraaiyaan, Tajpura, Hajipura, Rangpura, Hajipura Ban, Naikapura, Mubarakpura, Muhammadpura, Kashmiri Muhallah, Hamza Ghaus, Shafi Da Bhatta, Imam Sahib, Fatehgarh and Muhallah Bijli Ghar are hit by the loadshedding of gas.

They said the pressure of gas also remains very low when they had gas for about two hours (during the late nights).

On the other hand, the loadshedding of gas for the domestic consumers has irked the consumers especially the females. When contacted, the local SNGPL officials averted to give any comment.

Following Quran, Sunnah stressed: The District Peace Committee organised "Shaan-e-Mustafa (PBHU) Conference" where the speakers stressed a need for following the footsteps of Holy Prophet (SAWW) to get real success in the world and the hereafter.

Gujranwala Commissioner Muhammad Asif, Additional IG Punjab/Regional Police Officer (RPO) M Tahir, Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail, DPO Abid Khan, Peace Committee Chairman Hafiz Akhtar Ali Cheema, traders and lawyers were also present among others.

DEATH SENTENCE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Bajwa has awarded death sentence with a fine of Rs.0.5 million to convict Ibaad Hussain.

According to the prosecution, the convict had killed his nephew Aslam with repeated attacks of a sharp-edged knife over a domestic dispute in Uggoki on April 08, 2016.