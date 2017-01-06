Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced election schedule for the vacant seat of Sindh Assembly PS-55 Badin-cum-Tando Mohammad Khan on February 12.

The seat fell vacant after the ECP de-notified the Pakistan People’s Party’s Bashir Ahmad Halepoto as member of the Sindh Assembly from PS-55 (Badin) with effect from December 29, 2016. The ECP on December 29 had disqualified Halepoto for violating electoral code of conduct during local government elections in Badin early last year on the complaint of Hassam Mirza, son of PPP former provincial Minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza.