ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said everyone is bound to respect and honour the constitutional institutions.

She was addressing a joint news conference here with Minister of State for Privatisation Muhammad Zubair and PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz.

She said PTI Chief Imran Khan could not produce any concrete evidence in support of his allegations and has himself admitted his failure. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan has a habit of harassing and defaming the constitutional institutions which does not serve any good purpose.

She said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the Prime Minister of the whole country and not only of the PML-N. She said the Prime Minister will continue his agenda for public welfare despite hurdles being created by opposition. We have to take the journey of development forward, she added. Marriyum Aurangzeb said the present government has started numerous projects to resolve people’s problems, adding load-shedding will be overcome by 2018. Earlier, she said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s building built on assumptions has crashed down. The minister said that PTI stance was based on assumptions.

The minister said that cases cannot be won on the basis of container’s speeches and press conferences. Imran Khan will have to provide proofs regarding allegations he levels outside the court, she said, adding that politics can be done on confusion but cases cannot be contested.

She said that PTI claimed in Election Commission of Pakistan that Marriyum Nawaz was dependent of Capt (Retd) Safdar but in the court they said that she was dependent of the Prime Minister which showed contradiction in their stance.

The minister said that in one PTI petition it is claimed that Marriyum Nawaz was beneficiary of all property. “It is claimed that one personality is dependent of two persons, which proves that PTI has lied to the court and all its building has been raised on imaginary pillars”, she added.

Three PTI petitions are contradictory, and after examining these petitions one comes to the conclusion that only one stance can be adopted, she. She said that PTI chairman has realized that he has only levelled allegations and he admitted this fact in the court on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Daniyal Aziz said today Imran Khan’s lies have again been exposed as the proofs he claims to present are not authentic.