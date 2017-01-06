AHMEDPUR EAST - Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Rashid pledged to leave no stone unturned to resolve the public issues in Ahmedpur East.

He was addressing the first meeting in Jinnah Hall. He expressed his joy on the restoration of Municipal Committee after the passage of eighteen years and vowed to establish its reputation as a model municipality.

He stated that Municipal Committee was created in 1901 during the rule of Ameer of Bahawalpur but the citizens were facing hardships due to non-availability of basic facilities.

He thanked PML-N MPA Qazi Adnan Farid for patroning him and vowed to make PML-N stronger in city Ahmedpur East.

Vice Chairman Muzzamil Nadeem said, "We will take all councillors on board to make it a model city.

Councillors Haji Shafiq Kokhar, Malik Rasheed Ahmed, Yousuf Farooqi, Asif Gondal, Haji Fida Hussein Tabussum, Arslan Majeed Advocate, Rana Shahid Rafique, Aslam Baba, Haji Muhammad Yousuf Khokhar, Mujtaba Qureshi, Rashad Kharal, Riaz Ahmed Rind and Plada Ram delivered their speeches.