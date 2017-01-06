AHMEDPUR EAST - Two expats lauded the Punjab government over the resolution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and development projects in Punjab province.

Sajjad Khan Baloch whose native town is Ahmedpur East along with Syed Mohsin Akhtar held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence in Lahore.

They exchanged matters of mutual interest. UK-based Pakistani community leaders lauded the services of the chief minister for the uplift projects throughout the province.

The chief minister said that the government under the leadership of Premier Nawaz Sharif has put the country on the path to prosperity; and mega projects have been executed in transparent manner.

He said that Overseas Pakistanis remittances were a big source of generating stare revenue. The government was making efforts to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis, he said.