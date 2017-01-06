SADIQABAD - Under the directives of the Punjab government, the Rescue 1122 has started registration of all the ambulances being run by the government or private institutions across the tehsil.

Talking to the media, Rescue Safety Officer Ashique Mehmood said that the rescue has issued a letter to all the government and semi-government rescue organisations for early registration of their ambulances. In this regard, a special camp has been set up at Rescue 1122 local office which will continue till end of the month, he informed.

He appealed to representatives of the rescue and welfare organisations to bring all necessary documents to get their ambulances registered.

He said that after verification of all the documents, Rescue 1122 will issue a registration certificate to the vehicles' drivers whose record will be kept safe in the rescue office. Only registered ambulances will be allowed to respond to eventualities and shift victims of different incidents to hospitals, he added.