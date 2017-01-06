The roads leading to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Neelum and Leepa valleys remained blocked on consecutive fourth day with heavy snowfall occurring in upper parts of the Pakistan.

The Rain thunderstorm along with snowfall continued fourth day on Friday as well in Azad Kashmir, which made the weather chilly in the area.

The snow covered mountains located in Leepa and Neelum valleys, moreover, the linking routes leading to theses valley have also been blocked for all kind of traffic.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), over six feet snowfall was recorded in Neelum Valley’s Keel Sector whereas eight to ten feet was received on hills.