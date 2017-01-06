MULTAN - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq claimed the government has got stuck in the quagmire of Panama and it would drown in it very soon.

Addressing a news conference here at local JI office on Thursday, he said the rulers could not come out of this quagmire. He pointed out that the statements given by the rulers in the parliament contradicted their own statements in the court. "Mian Nawaz Sharif's lawyer says that his client's statement in the parliament was political and it should not be taken seriously. But it is a serious issue that Mian Nawaz Sharif can face action under Sections 62/63 as he does not fall under the category of Sadiq and Ameen after giving these statements," he declared. He said that a certain section of society is involved in massive corruption since long and the PPP as well as PML-N has an alliance to protect each other's interests. He said that the PPP used South Punjab card many times while the PML also made many promises but disappeared in Islamabad after getting vote.

He alleged the leadership of major political parties are involved in Panama and offshore companies' scam. "They are the people, who got loans worth billions written off. Many ministers have mills," he pointed out. He said that the ministers and members of political parties are defaulters of power distribution companies but they have been given amnesty while on the other hand the meter of a poor citizen is removed on non-payment of just Rs300 bill.

He lamented that the South Punjab region has turned into ruins as the area is deprived of education, healthcare and all other basic facilities. He maintained that the faces of the residents of the region reflected disappointment, adding that the landlords and capitalists of this area were responsible for the backwardness of this area.

The JI Ameer demanded just distribution of the resources, saying East Pakistan turned into Bangladesh due to injustice and exploitation. He declared that rising against the system of exploitation is the duty of each Pakistan, saying Pakistan and corruption could not move together.

He declared the JI is the only party that challenged status quo. He added that the JI would turn Pakistan into a real Islamic Welfare State if it comes to power. He added that the JI is the only party of Pakistan whose no member is involved in Panama Leaks scam.

He said that the JI is the first political party that raised voice against NAB's plea bargain method. He demanded the government to support poor sections of the society. He said that the country disintegrated due to martial laws, adding that the JI would not let anyone derail democracy in the country. He said that the nomination of Chairman NAB should be done by the Chief Justice of Pakistan with the consultation of Chief Justices of all four provincial high courts instead of rulers and opposition. He said that the JI was in favour of South Punjab province but it should not be created on lingual grounds. He said that Pakistan should retaliate Modi's threats to block Pakistan's water in his language. He said that those raising the slogans of roti kapra aur makaan had dozens of off shore companies.