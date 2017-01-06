ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court continued hearing the Panama gate case today for the third consecutive day.

Naeem Bokhari, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) lead counsel alleged that the owner of the London flats is Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Bokhari claimed the flats had been bought between 1993-1996 , under the name of the premier's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who he said was underage at the time.

The PTI's lead counsel claimed Maryam Nawaz was only made a beneficiary 'for show'. He added that the premier had gifted his daughter Rs37 million in 2011, and that gifts of over Rs30m were given in 2013. At the time of the purchase, Maryam Nawaz had no income of her own, he alleged.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who was heading the larger bench hearing the case, cautioned the lawyers of Sharif’s that if they were unable to establish ownership of Minerva Financial Services Limited, the court would have to 'imagine' that what PTI lawyers claim is true.

PTI has been trying to establish that Maryam Nawaz, and not her brother Hussain Nawaz as claimed by the party earlier, was the beneficial owner of Minerva which held Nescoll Limited and Nielson Enterprises Limited, the owners of the four London flats.

Justice Khosa warned those involved in the case, that the court has the power to summon past records and should not be deemed powerless.

PTI counsel Naeem Bokhari submitted an interview given by Haroon Pasha, the prime minister's financial adviser, as evidence in court.

Earlier today, PM Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz submitted reply in SC and denied accusations of being beneficial owner of offshore companies and flats but an authorized signatory as per trust deed.

She said that Mayfair flats are owned by her brother Hussain Nawaz while she also termed documents pertaining to Nescol Company as forged.

Maryam Nawaz said that her signatures on documents of Nescol Company are also fake.

The reply further stated that shares of offshore companies were issued to Hussain Nawaz on July 4, 2006.

She said that Hussain Nawaz informed about the offer of Al-Sani family in 2005 after which settlements were carried out in June 2016. Hussain Nawaz wanted to form trust about offshore companies which will allow Shariah distribution of assets after his death, she added.

Maryam Nawaz also expressed dissatisfaction on email details provided in court as her opinion had not taken before dispatching the letter.0

My agricultural income was Rs 21.68 lac in 2012 which became Rs1.16 crore in 2016, the reply stated. She revealed to have taken Rs 22 lac loan from his father on June 30, 2010 and that five families are living in Jati Umra.

One house is owned by my grandmother, second one is named after my father, third house belongs to my late uncle Abbas’s family, Shehbaz Sharif has occupied the fourth one whereas I am living in fifth house, the letter said.

The hearing was adjourned till Monday, 9th January, 2017.