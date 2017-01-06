The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday sought complete investigation report over Tayyaba torture case in three days. The two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case.

Granting time to additional session judge’s wife Maheen Zafar, the court has ordered to submit reply till Wednesday.



DIG Police Islamabad has been directed to constitute a high level investigating committee. The Chief Justice directed police to use modern methods of investigation to complete the probe. The chief justice remarked that pictures of the child appeared in newspapers and television. He added that two people were claiming to be Tayyaba’s mother and DNA tests may be conducted.



The chief justice also directed that the whereabouts of Tayabba should be ascertained and she as well as her parents should be presented before the court for the next hearing.



Earlier, two people claiming to be the parents of Tayyaba arrived at the Supreme Court. The two have been identified as Zafar and Farzana, residents of Faisalabad.



The Supreme Court had summoned Tayyaba’s parents along with DIG Islamabad and SSP. The Advocate General Islamabad and wife of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali have also been summoned.



Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the case after the matter was settled out of court earlier this week.



The Human Rights activists filed the petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution through senior lawyer Asma Jehangir, making Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan, his wife Maheen Zafar, ASJ Atta Rabbani and Interior Ministry as respondents.



They informed the court that Human Rights Ministry and Benazir Bhutto Crisis Center, which had received information from neighbours and domestic helper in neighborhood, an FIR was lodged by I-9 Police Station regarding the illegal confinement and torture on minor Tayyaba.