SIALKOT - Established about two decades ago, Govt Boys/Girls Primary School Sehore, Pasrur tehsil has been deprived of basic facilities and a building due to which it is functional at a rented place, which also in a shambles.

As many as 120 boys and girls belonging to dozens of surrounding villages reach the school to get education. The students and their parents said that the Education Department has been running the school in a small rented place, which has only two small rooms while the walls and roofs have developed many cracks and are crumbling, with high fears of collapsing. The students were forced to get their primary education while sitting under the sky even in cold and foggy weather.

The perturbed parents further told the newsmen that the Education Department had deputed two female teachers at the school do not do their duty and get salaries due to their political influence. The parents added that instead of performing their duties, the teachers hired a private teacher in place of them.

The parents said that every student of the school pay Rs50 to the school teacher, out of which, Rs2000 per month rent is paid to the owner of the building and other amount to the teacher as his salary.

The protesting people expressed grave concern over the nasty situation. They alleged that they have repeatedly brought the situation into the notice of the senior officials of the Education Department but to no avail.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asif and Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail to look into the matter in the large interest of the students.

3 SUSPECTS HELD IN RAIDS: Law enforcement agencies arrested three persons in separate raids here on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an allegedly notorious human trafficker in village Bhagatpura-Satrah, Daska tehsil. Accused Khuda Bukhash has sent a number of people abroad illegally especially to European, African, South Asian countries and Gulf States by extorting big amounts from them. FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.

The CIA arrested two suspected killers who had been declared- proclaimed offenders (POs) Liaqat Ali and his real son Asad Liaqat. Police said that a CIA team arrested both the accused who had been lying fugitive for the last 17 years. Both the accused had killed five persons over an old enmity in Zafarwal in 2000.

The accused were also wanted by police in several other heinous natured cases. It announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the raiding team.