Sindh Police have reinstated Rao Anwar as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, local media reported on Friday, and an official notification has been issued in this regard.

Anwar was suspended on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after the former arrested Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan from his house without orders from the provincial assembly speaker.

The SSP Malir challenged his suspension in the Sindh High Court and argued that he conducted the raid on Khawaja Izharul Hasan’s house in accordance with the law.