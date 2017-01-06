KAMALIA - Hundreds of students and their parents rallied against drainage line, passing through the boundary of Govt Boys Primary School 740/GB Kamalia.

The student staged the demo in front of Press Club Kamalia, to vent off their angry against the apathy of the education department and local representatives. They protested that a wastewater drain passes through the boundary of Govt Boys Primary School 740/GB which causes multiple problems for the students and staff of the school. The protesting students told the media that foul smell emits from the drain and many minor students have slipped into the dirty water. Teachers were of the view that there are mosquitos and dangerous insects at the drain which overflows in rains, leaving the school a no-go area.

The protesters said that the drain is causing damage to the school boundary walls and building. "Authorities have been informed about the grave problem several times but nothing came out of it, the protesters claimed. Residents of the area have demanded that the drain should be diverted out of the school to ensure a safe and healthy environment for students.

When contacted, MNA Ch Asadur Rehman said that he will visit the school to get firsthand information. "I will take the issue with the Education Department officials after inspection," he added.