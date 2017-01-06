ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday urged world leaders to tell India “enough is enough” for its intransigent attitude in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

The premier vowed to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for the self-determination.

Addressing an international parliamentary seminar on Kashmir here, the prime minister said that Pakistan will always take steps to keep the world updated about happenings in Kashmir.

The seminar was attended by over 400 delegates including members of Parliament and experts from the European Parliament, the United Kingdom, Canada and North America. It was aimed at providing a platform to highlight the “humanitarian crisis in Kashmir”. The two-day seminar will have panel discussions on the role of the United Nations and major powers regarding the Kashmir dispute.

Sharif said that the world leaders need to tell India that enough is enough. Praising Burhan Wani as a vibrant and charismatic leader, Sharif said that Wani’s killing had contributed a lot in giving impetus for the freedom movement in Kashmir. “Truth can’t be suppressed by bullets,” he added.

Sharif said that the people of Pakistan will not remain silent on Indian continuous atrocities in Kashmir as it was Pakistan’s jugular vein. “Our hearts beat and sink with our Kashmiri brethren,” the prime minister said and saluted the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He regretted that the Indian aggression on the innocent Kashmiris in the wake of protests triggered by the killing of Wani. Sharif said that supporting the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination was the belief of every Pakistani.

He said that Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their indigenous struggle and continue to shake the conscience of the international community.

He said that Pakistan had sent special envoys to important countries to sensitise them about the situation in Kashmir. He said that he personally raised the dispute in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Speaking about his four points presented in the UN, Sharif asked the world community to make all-out efforts for the realisation of the promise it made to the Kashmiri people seventy years ago.

Sharif said that the UN resolutions should be implemented and the continued sufferings of Kashmiri people must come to an end now.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that the Kashmir dispute was a stigma on the international conscience. He said that both Kashmir and Palestine were the two longest unresolved items on the UNSC agenda.

He pointed out that relentless struggle was ongoing despite the harshest methods adopted by India. He said that the presence of a large number of Indian troops in the valley was a clear manifestation of Indian policy to use state terrorism to suppress the just struggle of Kashmiri people.

Aziz also called upon India to desist from steps that alter the demography of Kashmir. He said that Pakistan will continue to extend steadfast support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle to the right to self-determination.

“The solution of the problem lies only in a fair and transparent plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that the lingering Kashmir dispute must be solved at the earliest to avert further instability in the whole region.

In her welcome address, Young Parliamentarians Forum Secretary General Shaza Fatima Khawaja criticised India for not allowing participants from occupied Kashmir to attend the seminar.