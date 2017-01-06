MIRPUR (AJK) - The Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) hosted Kashmir Conference to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day in Kashmir like other parts of the world on Thursday.

Addressing the conference, speakers called upon the international community to immediately fulfil its due global obligations to get their legitimate right to self-determination achieved under the spirit of the UN resolutions passed this day of January 05, 1949 by the world's apex forum.

Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman said that it was the global obligation of the United Nations to focus on how to get its resolutions on Kashmir implemented. He stressed the implementation without further loss of time to ensure the early grant of the birth right to self-determination to Kashmiris. The vice chancellor said Kashmiris were continuing, with full vigour, their struggle till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

Dr Habibur Rehman said, "Strong and prosperous Pakistan is the guarantee of freedom of Jammu Kashmir." He called upon the international community especially the United Nations to fulfil their due obligations without any discrimination by ensuring the holding of free and fair plebiscite in Jammu Kashmir state.

India, he underlined, was denying Jammu Kashmir people their birth right to decide their destiny in view of the fact that the people of entire Jammu & Kashmir state believed in their safe and prosperous future with Pakistan. "For very reason India is constantly exercising delaying tactics to escape from the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict in line with wishes of Kashmiris," he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, JKLL President Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick said that Kashmiris this day invite the attention of the world community to exert due diplomatic and moral pressure upon India to act upon the UN resolutions on Kashmir to ensure the early grant of globally-acknowledged right to self-determination which New Delhi was denying at the might of her over 0.6 million troops in occupied Jammu & Kashmir for 68 years.

Justice Majeed Mallick urged the international community to perform their role to get the issue resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions. He said no solution of the lingering global dispute sans the aspirations of the Kashmiris would be acceptable to them. He said that that since Kashmiris are the basic and actual party to the Kashmir problem, the reality could not be neglected.

He also called upon India to give matching response to Pakistan's sincere offer for early peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in line with wishes of its basic stake-holders through a composite dialogue.