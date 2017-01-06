MUZAFFARGARH - The birth anniversary of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was marked with enthusiasm. More than a dozen cakes were cut by the different wings of PPP. The major event was held at the residence of Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan. Former MPA Ahsanul Haq Nolitia, former MPA Malik Balil Ahmed Khar, Amjid Abbas Qureshi, Zubaidus Islam Khan and Ashiq Khan joined the cake-cutting ceremony.

It was also attended by a large number of workers. The speakers paid rich tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who fought for the rights of the laborers, farmers, workers.

They added that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto granted the people of Pakistan a right to vote on the basis of adult franchise for the first time and now parliamentarians were directly elected. He said the PPP advocated the elimination of terrorists by taking them head-on because force is the only language they understand. Riaz Basra stated that the entire political leadership had come to the same conclusion which was the vindication of the standpoint of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other PPP leaders.

He said that terrorists were neither human beings nor Pakistanis and they must be exterminated in the country. He said Bhutto gave the constitution to the nation that had secured the federation of the country.

PPP leaders also cut the cake at Jatoi, Alipur, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh tehsils.