ISLAMABAD: A Pandora box is likely to open and to create extreme embarrassment and discomfort for Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari soon they would file their nomination papers to the Elections Commission of Pakistan, ECP former federal secretary and NDF Chairman Kanwar Dilshad said.

He pointed that Asif Ali Zardari is Chairman of PPP Parliamentarian and Co-Chairman of PPP while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is Chairman of PPP and Co-Chairman of PPP Parliamentarian. This is in violation of clause 5 of Political Parties Order-2002, which clearly prohibits one to use name, color or platform of other party while Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are using both parties.

In case, Bilawal wins the by-elections and subsequent to that victory becomes member of national assembly, he would be a lonely MNA from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) because the numbers of MNAs and Senators are from Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP). Bilawal with one seat in national assembly (NA) would be dependent on his father for becoming leader of opposition in NA, said Dilshad.

The former federal secretary and NDF Chairman also said that at the time of filing his nomination papers, Zardari would be legally bound to declare his assets and wealth, bank accounts, moveable and immoveable property, Surrey Palace, $60 million in Swiss Banks here within the country and abroad as would be required under clause 12 of Public Representation Act-1976.

He would also be legally bound to adjunct his academic testimonials and degrees and despite that the he had with the help of Justice (Retd) Abdul Hameed Dogar removed the condition of bachelor Degree, he would still be legally bound to fill the column in nomination paper that pertains to write academic qualification. In the columns of assets, Zardari would also be legally bound to declare Bilawal Houses in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, Sugar Mills and list of Palaces in France. Bilawal would face similar legal bondages on filing his nomination papers.

“Zardari and Bilawal would have no other option except to let go the Chairmanship and Co-Chairmanship of one party and stay in one party.” “Zardari and Bilawal would be compelled to declare all their wealth and property in country and abroad. This particular situation would also lead to reopening of all previous reference once again.”



If so, those Parliamentarians, who facilitated Zardari, would also be facing the legal repercussions, opined the former federal secretary.

As a matter of Fact, both Zardari have tied them to a bomb of electoral rules, commented Dilshad.

He urged upon the NA members should peruse the report on electoral reforms presented by federal finance minister Ishaq Dar.