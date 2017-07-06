MUZAFFARGARH/LAYYAH/-CHICHAWATNI/SARGODHA/-FAISALABAD-At least 15 passengers were killed and 20 other injured when a Rawalpindi bound bus dashed against a roadside tree saving a tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction near Karor Lal Eisan in Layyah district early Wednesday morning.

Rescue 1122 spokesman detailed that 10 passengers died on the spot, one died on the way to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hospital Layyah and four others succumbed to the wounds in the hospital.

DSP Karor Munawar Gulzar told this scribe that 10 passenger including three women died on the spot and another died on way to DHQ Hospital Layyah. Eight passengers who were in critical condition were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan. Deputy Commissioner Syed Wajid Ali shah said that eleven passengers have so far been died.

Another report from Layyah adds: The bus accident occurred in Tehsil Karor of Layyah when a passenger bus on the way from Karachi to Rawalpindi collided with mini truck in Karor. According to Rescue sources, the accident occurred due to over speeding.

The dead and injured passengers belonged to Tala Gang, Sadqaabbad, Quaidabad, Mianwali, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Ijaz Ahmad and Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah visited THQ Hospital Karor and inquired after the health of the injured persons. The administration ordered better facilities to the injured. Information Countre for aggrieved families have been set in the hospital.

Meanwhile, a retired police officer was killed while his friend suffered injuries in a firing incident in Iqbal nagar town here on Wednesday.

According to police, deceased Jahangir Kathia (Rtd ASI) was going to

Multan from chak-22-14-L alongwith his friend Zulfiqar Kathia but when they reached Iqbal nagar armed accused Zaheer Kathia,Nasir and Azhar opened fire on them. Jahangir Kathia died on the spot while Zulifqar was injured seriously.He was shifted to DHQ hospital Sahiwal.

The culprits fled from the scene.Kassowal police have registered a case and started investigation.

Three men were killed while another suffered injuries in a road incidents on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Ghulam Mustafa resident of Chak 21/SB, along with his companion Muhammad Imran, was riding a motorcycle when another unknown motorcyclist collided with his bike on Lahore road. Both the men died on the spot while another got injured.

The injured was shifted to a local hospital.

A man was killed while his three children sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sandal Bar police station.

Police said here Wednesday that Zafar Iqbal (34), resident of Chund Bharwana, Jhang along with his three children was riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a parked trolley at Aminpur road.

As a result, Zafar Iqbal and his three children received serious injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital where Zafar succumbed to his injuries whereas the condition of his children was stated to be critical.