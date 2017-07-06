QUETTA - A Quetta magistrate sent Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai on two-day remand in a 25-year-old murder case on Wednesday.

As the court hearing resumed, the police brought the PkMAP lawmaker to district courts amidst tight security and requested Judicial Magistrate-VIII Faiza Bakhtawar for a two-day remand of the murder accused.

The judge, accepting the plea, handed Achakzai to the police for two-day judicial remand. Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai, who is also Chairman Public Accounts Committee, has been accused of killing a trader in the jurisdiction of Civil Police Line in 1992.

On June 20, a traffic police cop was killed in a traffic mishap in Quetta by the vehicle of Achakzai, who denies driving the SUV. The lawmaker presented himself to the law and owned every liability of the traffic mishap as being owner of the vehicle.

After the Wednesday’s hearing, Achakzai’s counselor Naseeb Ullah Tareen said that his client was nominated in a murder case which had been registered against unknown convicts in 1992.

He added his client has been a member of Balochistan Assembly since 1992 to 1917. During this period, the lawyer said, nobody took any action or mentioned his client’s name in the FIR No: 130/1992. He also expressed concerns on ‘partial’ investigation by the police. Tareen reiterated his client’s innocence, sayig from the day first they had clarified that the police were violating the Constitution and rule of law by trying to involve his client in ghost cases.

The counselor also announced to challenge the case in court with aim at providing justice to his client.

COURT EXTENDS JUDICIAL

REMAND OF EX-MINISTER, OTHERS

An accountability court in Quetta on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of former food minister Asfandyar Khan Kakar and other accused in wheat embezzlement scam to July 19.

As court hearing began, ex-food minister Asfandyar Khan Kakar, Zahir Jan Jamaldini, Ali Bakhash Baloch and Hussain Afridi appeared before the Accountability Court Quetta-I. Accountability Court Judge Abdul Majeed Nasar extended judicial remand of the convicts to July 19 and they were shifted to jail. The National Accountability Bureau had arrested ex-food minister in connection with missing of 256,000 wheat sacks from a single warehouse of Pishin and had filed reference against Asfandyar Kakar in the accountability court. Kakar served as food minister in PPP-led Aslam Raisani regime in Balochistan in 2008.