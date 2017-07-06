At least two people were killed and one injured in firing attack in Quetta, reported Waqt News.

According to details, attackers opened the fire on a car at Arbab Karam Khan Road resulting death of two.

The local leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Malik Naveed and his friend Zaheer Khan died on the spot.

The injured was rushed to nearby hospital.

Security forces have cordonned off the area as a search operation is underway. The attackers however escaped safely after the firing.

Meanwhile, BNP headed by Akhtar Mengal has strongly condemned the attack and demanded for arrest of the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri also condemned the attack and ordered the police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to arrest the attackers as soon as possible.