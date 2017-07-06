DUSHANBE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday has said that uninterrupted electricity will surely raise the living standards of the people.

Addressing the quadrilateral session of CASA-1000 conference in Dushanbe, PM Nawaz said that Pakistan needs energy for its socio-economic development and to run its industrial sector to its full potential. He said the project would help generate employment opportunities and uplift standards of living of people of Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction that some of the world’s leading manufacturers have expressed their keen interest to provide Converter Stations for CASA-1000. He also pointed out that tenders for transmission lines from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan and from Tajikistan to Afghanistan have been floated and are currently being evaluated.

Nawaz Sharif described CASA-1000 as flagship project in the region connecting Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia to Afghanistan and Pakistan in South Asia through an electricity grid.

He said on its completion, Pakistan will get 1,000 MW and Afghanistan 300 MW electricity in summer time, from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. This project will help bring a number of economic, social and environmental benefits to member countries, he continued.

The premier said the project is an important step toward realization of the planned Central Asia, South Asia Regional Electricity Market. He said it will be a good example of promoting cooperation between energy-deficient South Asia and energy-rich Central Asia.

Nawaz Sharif said CASA-1000 Power Project will not only bring revenues to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan but will also reduce electricity shortages in Pakistan and Afghanistan and increase the prospects for growth.