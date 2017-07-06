GUJRANWALA/HAFIZABAD-Qaiser Shah of Walghan Sakhian village who was convicted for killing a 7-year-old boy Hussain Haider after abducting and committing sodomy with him about 11 years ago has been hanged in the Central Jail Gujranwala.

He was convicted by the District and Sessions Judge Hafizabad Ashtar Abbas and after rejection of his mercy appeal by the President of Pakistan, the convict has been hanged to death in the Central Jail Gujranwala.

Sukheki police have registered the case against him. He was awarded death penalty by session court while his appeal was rejected by the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court and his mercy petition was also rejected by the president. Dead body of the executed convict was handed over to his heirs after legal formalities.

ROBBERIES: Dacoits and thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables in various hits here on Wednesday. in Ali Pur Chatha police station limit robbers looted Rs. 43 thousands, gold chain and three cell phones from Habib, in Sadar Gujranwala area bandits snatched Rs.30 thousands, gold ring and cell phone from Jawad, armed men looted Rs. 15 thousands and two cell phones from Saleem in Sabzi Mandi police station limit, at Emanabad dacoits took away Rs. 50 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone from Arshad, in Ladhewala warriach robbers snatched Rs. 37 thousands, gold chain and two cell phones from Aslam while Shakeel was also deprived of Rs. 52 thousands, gold chain and three cell phones in this area, bandits snatched Rs. 11 thousands, and cell phone from Asad in City Wazirabad area and in Dhulley Mir Asif was deprived of Rs. 20 thousands and cell phone on gun point, Atif was deprived of Rs.18 thousands and cell phones in civil lines area.

In city Kamoki area armed men took away Rs. 42 thousands, gold ornaments from Asif, three armed men entered in the shop of Tanvir and looted Rs. 17 thousands and valuables, in Ali Pur Chatha dacoits took away Rs. 70 thousands and two cell phones from Zaib, in ahmed Nagar Mohay ud din was deprived of Rs. 50 thousands and gold ornaments on gun point, in Sadar Wazirabad area bandits snatched Rs. 40 thousands and gold ornaments from Ashraf and Arshad. Police have registered the cases.

STRIKE CONTINUES: The Revenue Patwaris, Qanungo of the district today observed pen down strike for the third consecutive day for the acceptance of their demands.

District Present Anjuman-e-Patwarian Malik Muhammad Ashraf said that due to lack of resolution of their problems outstanding since long, they were facing a lot of hardship and inconvenience in the performance of their duties. He said that pen down strike would continue till the acceptance of their demands.