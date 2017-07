Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reaffirmed military’s support and assistance to civil authorities for peace and development of Balochistan.

He said this while talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The two also discussed security situation in Balochistan. Chief Minster Zehri praised the Army chief's efforts in bringing normalcy to the province.