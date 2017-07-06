Security forces on Thursday claimed to have arrested terrorists of banned outfits in multiple raids carried out in different parts of the country, including Toba Tek Singh and Karachi.

A spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Toba Tek Singh said they had arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit and recovered explosives, arms and detonators.

“Abdul Rasheed who was affiliated with a defunct organisation was apprehended with a pistol, detonators, safety fuses and explosives,” he added.

Security officials in Karachi said they had arrested five members of banned outfits involved in murder of a police official. The detainees included Imran Khanzada, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Waqas, Aziz Gul and Azam.

The CTD also recovered 20 explosives, hand grenades and other weapons.