ISLAMABAD: Today the Supreme Court issued notices to the interior ministry and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Dr Asim’s plea regarding excluding his name from Exit Control List (ECL). The hearing of the case was held by a three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal. The court also issued notice to Dr Asim over NAB’s petition to suspend his bail.

Dr Asim’s lawyer Latif Khosa argued that his client intends to travel aboard for treatment and was bailed from custody due to this significant reason therefore; his name should be excluded from ECL.

Justice Ejaz Afzal remarked that during his years as a judge he couldn’t understand how every influential person receives a medical certificate and how every medical board suggests that their treatment is not possible in Pakistan.

Justice Dost Muhammad said that the court approved the bail plea of an epilepsy patient in 1980, since then every person comes forward with the certificate of the same disease. Khosa replied that epilepsy patient wakes up even after sniffing a shoe.

The Supreme Court adjourned hearing of the plea till the next week.