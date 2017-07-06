KASUR: Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan visited different areas of the district to review flood fighting arrangements in the wake of low level flood in Sutlej River here the other day. According to official sources, the DC went to Sehjra, Talwar Post, Nagra Yemenpura, Dhoop Sarhi, Mahiwala, Fatiwala and Bhaki Wand. She directed the officials deployed there to make all-out arrangements to fight possible flood in the river. She also directed the Assistant Commissioners' concerned to work with dedication so that the lives and belongings of the people could be saved.



The DC was also briefed about preparedness of the staff to respond the flood.