TOBA TEK SINGH-The district police took note of the public complaints regarding corruption in the DPO office's licence branch and suspended four of the staffers.

They include ASI Ibrahim, head constable Majid Ali and two constables Yamin and Akhtar Ali.

DPO Usman Akram Gondal also directed DSP Headquarters Mahmood Haroon to inquire into the allegations against them and submit a report to him within five days.

He also issued an order under which no agent will be allowed to enter in the office and pictures of those who had already been declared as agents be displayed outside the licensing branch office.