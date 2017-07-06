HAFIZABAD-The Municipal Committee Hafizabad approved its budget unanimously for the current financial year showing surplus of Rs9.563 million.

The budget was presented in the House by the convener of the MC Khalid Mehmood Butt. A total of 41 members out of 57 were present in the House which approved the budget unanimously by show of hands.

However, the opposition councilors belonging to PTI including Syed Asim Bokhari, Rahat Ayubi Butt, Malik Zulifqar Ali Bhutto criticised the chairman for showing indifferent attitude towards the opposition councilors. They urged the chairman to ensure better sanitary conditions in their wards also.

According to budget estimates, income of the MC has been estimated at Rs168.413 million including carry over of Rs. 7.489 million as against estimated expenditures of 158.850 million.

The main budgetary provisions are: health and sanitation Rs. 45.785 million, sewerage Rs. 15.175 million, water supply filtration plants Rs. 9.536, garden and parks Rs. 3.535 million, Rs.16.246 million has been allocated to development works.

Chairman MC Haji Jamshaid Abbas Thaheem thanked the members of the opposition for enabling the House to approve the budget unanimously and assured them that he would ensure resolution of their problems without any waste of time.