ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday criticised government for giving official protocol to Maryam Nawaz on her appearance before the joint investigation team probing Sharif family’s offshore holdings.

The PTI chief questioned as to why Maryam Nawaz, who was an ordinary citizen and held no official portfolio, was given protocol.

In a message on social media site Twitter, Khan said “Inexplicable why private citizen Maryam getting official protocol with police saluting as she goes to appear before criminal investigation?”

Imran further tweeted: “The Pakistani nation must decide once and for all whether we are a democracy or a Badshahat.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly refuted Imran Khan’s tweet in which he had questioned protocol given to Maryam Nawaz on her appearance before the JIT, stating that Imran was incapable of differentiating between security and protocol.

In a statement issued here, she said that Maryam Nawaz being the daughter of the Prime Minister, who had waged a successful war against the terrorist outfits, was given necessary security to protect her and it was wrong to misconstrue it as a protocol.

In regards to Imran’s observation about excessive deployment of security personnel, the Minister said that thousands of PML-N workers had come from all over the country to show their solidarity with their leader, therefore, the local administration took all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident. The Minister said that Maryam Nawaz and the family members accompanying her came in their own private cars and Imran should know that those who respected their daughters accompanied them the way the family did.

Marriyum said that people like Imran who did not even accept their daughters, usually made such irresponsible statements.

The Minister asked Imran in which capacity he played snake and ladder (Luddo) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister’s House, adding, that the people knew that the snake could climb the ladder to the corridors of power only through playing the game of Luddo.

The Minister said that Imran Khan should tell the nation in which capacity he was using official helicopter of KP government and why was he absconding from the courts of law.