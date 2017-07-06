ISLAMABAD: Today Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has failed to submit his defence before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case seeking his disqualification.

However, Imran Khan’s counsel objected on ECP’s harsh behavior and said it should not rebuke the PTI chief. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Raza responded to the statement and said Imran Khan has failed to submit his reply in two and half years, what else are we supposed to do?

Earlier on Tuesday the CEC said that it would give its final verdict on July 10 in contempt case with or without Imran Khan's reply.