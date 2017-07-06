BAJAUR AGENCY: - Jammat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq said on Wednesday that implementation of Islamic laws was the best and durable solution to every problem of the people of the country, adding that the JI would continue its efforts to make Pakistan an Islamic state in the true sense.

He stated this while talking to JI leaders and workers during his visit to Bajaur Agency.

The JI chief said that Islamic system was necessary to ensure rule of law and justice with the citizens. He said that JI would further expedite its peaceful struggle to implement Islamic laws in the country through ballot.

About the proposed Fata reforms, the JI leader said that the plan would prove as a game changer for the people of tribal areas.

Siraj said that reforms in the current governance system would ensure durable peace, stability and speedy socio-economic development in Fata. The JI leader flayed the government for delaying the reforms despite majority of people wanted to implement the same without any delay.

He asked the workers to aware the people about significance of reforms package. The JI leader said that those who were opposing the reforms were in fact against the development of tribal areas.

Earlier, on his arrival to the agency, the JI chief was received by officials of local administration and JI leaders and workers. The local administration also hosted a dinner in his honour at the political compound, which was attended by senior officials and JI leaders.

The JI amir also visited the residence of JI Fata chief Haji Sardar Khan in Khaar and offered condolence over his father’s death.

Our Staff Reporter