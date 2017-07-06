ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Asif Kirmani on Wednesday urged Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama Papers case to keep their book keeping ready as accountability would also be sought from them (Panamagate JIT) after July 10.

He was talking to media outside judicial academy, Kirmani lambasted two JIT members who visited Dubai in business class and equated the aforementioned visit with a private tour. He questioned why they travelled in the business class to which they are not entitled.

“They must clarify who will pay the difference in the fare.”

Kirmani claimed that onus of the proof lies on Imran Khan.

Kirmani forecasted disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in foreign funding case.

"In court proceedings, the rule is that the petitioner of the case provides the proof, and yet the petitioners are all hiding away while we are the ones trying to prove our innocence," he said.

"The JIT members went all the way to Dubai, and took help from London law firms in the case, but did not think it is important to go to Qatar and record the Qatari Prince’s statement."

Turning his attention towards Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Kirmani said, "I read today that, Imran Khan, the self proclaimed 'Mr Clean' has an apartment in Grand Hyatt. If this is true, Khan has not mentioned that apartment in his financial record."

"He is very loud when he is calling us out but he has still not handed in his reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan," he added. "Imran Khan has not handed his reply to the court in the foreign funding case against PTI and he has not even told the court why his party has taken funding from countries that have an anti-Pakistan agenda," the PM's close aide alleged.

"You started this game Khan Sahib but we are the ones that will end it," Kirmani warned.

Maryam's husband, Capt Safdar, also spoke in support of his wife and her family. "These JITs are not tiring of their questions. They will bring some new investigation team tomorrow in the hopes of probing this family even more," he claimed.

"Even her [Maryam's] late grandfather's affairs were discussed in court. She is not afraid of answering questions," he asserted.

PML-N Talal Ch expressed fears that verdict could be written elsewhere.

Likewise, Abid Sher Ali and Danial Aziz said that PM had presented his whole family before Panamagate JIT.

Maj Gen Hayat pays courtesy call on Tanveer

Newly-appointed Director General, Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), Major General Ahmed Mehmood Hayat, paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain at his office here on Wednesday.

Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (retired) Syed Mohammad Owais was also present on the occasion.

The minister welcomed the director general in his office.

Hussain praised the professional abilities of the newly-appointed director general.

The minister also expressed his hope that under his command this organisation will progress and export of Pakistan’s defence products will improve.

Major General Hayat assured the minister that he would do all he could for the development of defence industry of Pakistan.