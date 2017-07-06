ISLAMABAD - Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has no case against her family.

Maryam said JIT was still trying to find allegations against the Sharif family. She said if conspiracies will be hatched against Nawaz Sharif, he will return with more force.

Maryam Nawaz yesterday appeared for the first time before the joint investigation team probing the Sharif family’s business dealings abroad.

Maryam arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) amid tight security around 11am to appear before the six-member JIT headed by FIA Additional Director General Wajid Zia.

The investigators quizzed the daughter of the prime minister for two hours about her family’s offshore business and properties. She is the eighth member of the Sharif family summoned by the JIT.

After appearing before the JIT, Maryam talked to media persons outside the Federal Judicial Academy. First of all, she thanked the PML-N workers for expressing solidarity with her.

During her talk, the PM’s daughter seemed composed, but she strictly turned down the questions asked by the reporters at several times.

Maryam said she appeared before the JIT after her father Nawaz Sharif, uncle Shehbaz Sharif, husband Capt (r) Safdar and brothers Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz had to face the lengthy sessions of the investigators. “I came here despite the fact that my name is not mentioned in the order of the Supreme Court,” she stated.

Maryam said she appeared before the JIT, being a daughter of the nation and the sitting prime minister of Pakistan.

She claimed, “I answered whatever questions they asked me and I tried to answer all of them with honesty. However, at the end, I also humbly asked them what the accusation is against us.” With a short pause, she asserted, “They have no answer of this question.”

While mentioning the JIT’s investigations into her family’s private businesses, she said nobody had a right to look into the private accounts of the Sharif family’s businesses. “If public money was involved, we are answerable, but that is not the case regarding private businesses,” she maintained.

Maryam added those who have cases of misuse of public funds have obtained stay orders. “We can justify our properties and have been doing so,” she claimed.

In an apparent attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, she asked why those who have no businesses and no sources of income are not being questioned.

She said: “I have been summoned to pressurise my father, for being his daughter. “They thought they will bring my father under pressure by using his daughter’s name, but those who think Nawaz Sharif’s daughter is his weakness will find she is his strength,” Maryam said.

In another hidden attack on Imran, Maryam said those who have no regard for daughters and family values will never understand these things. “If you are targeting me because I am Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, I will fight back because I am his daughter,” she maintained.

The PM’s daughter continued they could have also sought immunity, could have been hospitalised (apparently a taunt against former president Pervez Musharraf) and could have absconded from the courts and gone to Nathia Gali, but they presented themselves for accountability.

Maryam said this is not the first time she has been named in a scandal; before Panama Papers case, she was also dragged into the DawnLeaks only to pressurise her father.

She said the JIT members are now finding something to punish them. “There is no allegation of corruption in public funds against Nawaz Sharif,” asserted Maryam.

She asserted it is all about pressurising Nawaz Sharif by summoning his sons and daughter because they know if Nawaz Sharif is able to complete all the development projects in the next few months, there will be no hurdle in his way to win the next elections.

“Those who are saying they will make us cry should know that only God can make us bow down and cry,” she maintained.

Maryam also warned her father’s detractors that they should fear the day when PM Sharif will bring skeletons out of the closet. “The secrets he carries and the conspiracies against him do not push him to the point where he must reveal those,” she warned.

“If you conspire against Nawaz Sharif, he will return stronger than before. He will become PM for the fourth and fifth time. Stop him if you can,” challenged the daughter of PM Sharif. “Stop him or the power crisis will end. Stop him or the China Pakistan Economic Corridor will be completed. Stop him or he will win the 2018 elections,” roared Maryam.

Earlier, Maryam reached FJA, the JIT Secretariat, accompanied by her husband Capt (r) Safdar, brothers Hussain and Hassan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, PM’s Special Assistant Asif Kirmani and female capital police officers. A number of PML-N workers, especially from the party’s women wing, had also turned up near the FJA to show their solidarity with Maryam Nawaz.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry also appeared before the JIT and recorded his statement in this matter.

According to details, the investigators questioned the NAB chairman around one and a half hours. Sources said he was questioned regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills references filed against the Sharif family.

He also produced before the JIT the relevant record and a copy of the decision to quash the reference.

From page 1

