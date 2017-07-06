ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday said the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination cannot be wished away or subjugated, through oppressive measures.

Responding to a question about the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s notice to Molvi Manzoor Ahmed and Molvi Shafat Ahmed - uncles of the Kashmiri Leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq - asking them to report to NIA Headquarters in New Delhi, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria strongly condemned the coercive, pressure tactic by India as a concerted attempt to harass the Kashmiri leadership and subjugate the indigenous Kashmiri struggle to the oppressive Indian regime.

He said that the persistent Indian denial of the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people now appeared to have mutated to frustrated focus on all kinds of trumped up charges.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested Shahid Islam, a close aide of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on trumped up charges of terror financing.

“Intimidating relatives of Kashmiri leaders and psychologically torturing them through such reprehensible moves serves no purpose but add to the long list of grave human rights violations committed by India against unprotected Kashmiris,” the spokesperson said.

“Pakistan shall continue to extend unflinching political, moral and diplomatic support to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UNSC resolutions,” he added.