PARACHINAR: Yesterday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra visited the Agency Headquarters Hospital on the second day of his visit to the Kurram Agency and enquired after the people injured in the two bomb blasts that took place just before Eid-ul-Fitr in the restive tribal region.

On the occasion, he asked the hospital administration to ensure provision of the best treatment facilities to the injured to ensure their early and smooth recovery.

The Governer gave a briefing to the administration of the hospital and said that orders for an upgrade to the hospital had already been passed. He said a 50-bed trauma centre would be constructed soon in the region.

The governor was accompanied by additional chief secretary of FATA, Fida Wazir, GOC Brig Akhtar Ali, commissioner Kohat and other civil and military officials.

Previously, the governor performed earth-breaking of the Shahbaz Sam Irrigation Channel, which on completion, will irrigate 27,000 acres of land. The governor also launched a micro hydropower project on the occasion, which will generate 150KW of electricity, meeting the daily electricity needs of 300 households. Mr Jhagra also inaugurated work on Marokhel irrigation channel, construction of a science laboratory at Governor Model School, Badama, a higher secondary school in Central Kurram and a girls higher secondary school in Upper Kurram.