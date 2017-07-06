SHEIKHUPURA-More than 100 lawyers were booked with the B-Division police for staging a violent protest, hurling abuses and ransacking seating and other furniture outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the lawyers of Lahore Division have announced to observe strike against the Sheikhupura deputy commissioner who has got registered a “fake FIR against more than 100 male and female lawyers of the Sheikhupura DBA. “We condemn this fictitious criminal case and demand its immediate withdrawal and transfer of the DC.

Talking to media, District Bar Association president Mian Saeed and general secretary Mian Liaqat said that DC Arqam Tariq had started constructing a boundary wall on the bar premises without taking the lawyer community into confidence. They said that it caused problems not only for the lawyers but also for their clients. It has also blocked the way to thoroughfare, they added.

They informed the media that a delegation of lawyers met Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rao Riaz Ijaz and apprised him of their problems. They said that the ADCG had promised to resolve the issue but contrary to the commitment, the DC has started constructing the wall. They said that they have invited the Lahore High Court chief justice to visit the bar office and witness the ugly situation which they alleged, has been created by the DC.

Earlier, the lawyers had held a protest demonstration against the DC over the issue. They attempted to enter the DC office and upon their failure, they hurled abuses on the staff, ransacked flower pots, seating and other furniture outside the office.

DC Arqum Tariq in a press conference condemned the rowdiness created by the lawyer community. He also rejected the allegations levelled against him by the lawyer community. He said that he is responsible for maintaining foolproof security at every sensitive place across the district. He said that all measures are taken in accordance with the prevailing security situation across the country.

The DC said that a summary has been sent to the Chief Minister's Office and the LHC chief justice over hooliganism by lawyers, adding that stern action will be taken against the lawbreakers.

The DC office staff and All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) also locked the offices and went on strike in solidarity with the DC. Heavy contingent of police have been deployed on district courts premises to avoid any untoward incident.