ISLAMABAD - Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appeared before the joint investigation team to save Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan, said her husband, Capt (r) Safdar. Speaking to media persons after Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the JIT, formed to investigate Sharif family’s offshore companies, Safdar said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has done nothing wrong. His hands are clean, he has already faced multiple conspiracies in the past and he will come out from the present situation triumphantly.”