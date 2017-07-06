MULTAN-State of the art fire safety systems have been installed at district courts and 14 other government offices to protect state records from fire incidents, disclosed Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha.

Talking to the journalists after witnessing a fire extinguishing exercise here at his office on Wednesday, he said that Multan was the first district of the province where latest automatic gas safety system had been installed to prevent any arson incident. He said that the system would automatically release gas to extinguish the flame while this gas would not have any side effects. He said that the system was initially installed at arms branch, domicile branch, registry branch, maal khana, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

Director Civil Defence Rana Tariq disclosed on this occasion that the heads of all departments, where this system was installed, would be imparted training on fire extinguishing .

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha declared on Wednesday although Multan did not have any flood threat so far, the district administration had completed its preparations to evacuate and support people in case of any flooding.

Chairing a meeting held to review preparations for a likely flood, he added that the reports received from neighbouring country and the monsoon situation of northern areas indicated that there was no threat of flood so far. “Keeping in view the devastation caused by past floods, however, the district administration is fully prepared to cope with any flood like situation,” he added.

He said that the Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Pak Army and District Administration teams were on alert and if any flood threat was issued, they would start evacuating citizens from endangered areas. He said that operation had been launched to eliminate encroachments from protection dykes while preparations were underway to upgrade the flood banks at Sher Shah and Head Muhammadwala. He said that the provincial government had supplied machinery, rescue equipment, boats, tents and other necessary items to all districts under threat of flood.

Meanwhile, Multan Commissioner Bilal Butt said on Wednesday a formal sanitation drive had been launched at union council level and daily sanitation and sewerage issues of two union councils would be resolved.

Chairing a meeting of WASA and Solid Waste Management officers, he directed the CEO of Municipal Corporation Ahmad Khan Wattoo to get registered cases against all those, who left construction materials at roadside. He further directed the MD Solid Waste Company to deploy sewermen and sanitary workers in two shifts for collecting trash from the city twice a day. He said that cleanliness of all main roads should be ensured.

He directed WASA MD Rao Qasim to get assigned numbers to all manholes so that the complaints could be addressed quickly. He asked WASA to get repaired all roads dug for sewerage lines. He gave one week deadline to the public health engineering department for accomplishing all ongoing projects.

He said that civilised nations always evolved strategies to resolve their perennial problems, adding that we also needed a solid line of action to get rid of sewerage, sanitation and WASA related issues. He made it clear that just launching sanitation drive could not keep the city clean rather WASA and Solid Waste Management officers would have to come out of their offices and monitor field work to improve cleanliness conditions in the town.

Briefing the meeting, Ahmad Khan Wattoo disclosed that eight inspectors had been deployed in 68 union councils to locate construction materials and launch action against the owners. The MD WASA told the Commissioner that all roads dug for sewerage lines would be repaired till the end of July. Imran Noor told during his briefing that the Company had introduced a number—1139—to receive complaints from the citizens. He added that the sanitary workers had already been working in two shifts.