WAZIRABAD-A PTI office-bearer criticised the PML-N leaders for their attempts to damage credibility of the Supreme Court and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Talking to media here the other day, PTI district president Ahmed Chattha pointed out that the PML-N is not the Muslim League which was formed for a great cause - struggle for separate land for Muslims of the subcontinent. He claimed that the PTI is the real custodian of the values set to achieve the cause.

He said that the incumbent rulers have nothing to do with public service and are looting public wealth with both hands. He claimed that only PTI chairman Imran Khan can pull Pakistan out of the worst financial circumstances the country has been facing these days. He claimed that the PTI is the only party adherent to the Quaid-e-Azam's philosophy. The party office-bearers including Ch Yousuf, Parveen Sheikh, Khalid Mughal, Councillor Shoaib Naumi, Samiullah Butt, Saeed Khan and Afzal Chohan were also present on the occasion.