Islamabad - Pakistan has successfully undertaken a series of training launches and tests/trials during the current week for validation of new technical parameters of surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Nasr' with enhanced range from 60 kms to 70 kms and flight manoeuverability, Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday witnessed training launch of short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Nasr'.

This weapon system will augment credible deterrence against prevailing threat spectrum more effectively, including anti-missile defences.

Nasr is a high-precision weapon system with the ability of quick deployments.

The COAS appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Force and congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving this significant milestone towards Pakistan's credible deterrence capability.

He expressed his complete confidence in effective command, control, safety and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these. "You are our real heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitude," the COAS said.

"Nasr has put cold water on Cold Start," the COAS said.

Cold Start is a military doctrine developed by the Indian armed forces for use in a possible war with Pakistan. The Cold Start doctrine is intended to allow India's conventional forces to perform holding attacks in order to prevent a nuclear retaliation from Pakistan in case of a conflict.

Gen Bajwa said "War must be avoided at all costs, he said, adding our strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbour.”

“Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability. We wholeheartedly support all government efforts at peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure, no one thinks war remains an option,” the general added.

Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Mazhar Jamil, Commander Army Strategic Force Command Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Chairman NESCOM Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations also witnessed the launch.

The Chairman JCSC, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff have congratulated the strategic forces on the achievement.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the scientists and the nation over successful launch of Nasr missile.