DADU - Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has looted Rs 2,000 billion of the country.

Addressing PPP workers at the residence of Dadu President Rais Rafique Ahmed Jamali, Zardari said Nawaz Sharif has committed money laundering and has also told a lie in the National Assembly and in his address to the nation.

Zardari said on July 5 General Ziaul Haq toppled the democratic government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who had given the country the gift of nuclear plant to make its defence invincible, rejecting threats from the United States. He also introduced land reforms to ameliorate the lot of poor farmers. The Constitution 1973 was one of many achievements of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Terming July 5 the darkest day of Pakistan’s history, he said it was hard luck of the people of Pakistan that General Ziaul Haq executed ZA Bhutto as per dictation of America on April 4, 1979, but Bhutto is still alive in the hearts of the people, the former president said.

Zardari announced PPP would accomplish the mission of Shaheed ZA Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto by working for the welfare of the poor and uplift of the country. “We have served the country and will also serve its people after winning the next general elections to be held in 2018. We are all out for the poor who are an asset to PPP,” former President Asif Ali Zardari averred. “During the PPP government from 2008 to 2013, we set up hundreds of new schools, colleges and universities to raise the literacy rate throughout the country. In addition, many hospitals were built in all the provinces to provide health facilities to the masses. We provided maximum relief to salaried people and pensioners by raising their salaries and pensions up to 150 percent during the five years,” Asif Ali Zardari asserted.

Strongly criticising the PML-N government, Zardari said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is a liar. He questioned the man who could not plead his cases before the JIT, how he can solve poor people’s problems. People are dying of hunger, injustice, lawlessness and unemployment, he lamented. Zardari alleged Nawaz Sharif has plundered the wealth of the country and destroyed all the institutions. Nobody is safe in the government of Nawaz Sharif, he stated.

Nawaz Sharif has looted more than Rs 2,000 billion of poor Pakistanis. Had this money been spent on the people, over three million educated youth would have got jobs, he further alleged.

“I have served the people and Bilawal Bhutto will also work for the masses. We will come to power after the general elections 2018 with the support of the poor people of Pakistan,” he claimed.

On this occasion, the party workers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, ex-CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Syed Khurshid Shah, MNA Sardar Rafique Ahmed Jamali and others also addressed the meeting. Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Fayaz Ali Butt, MNA Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, CM Adviser Syed Ghulam Shah Gilani, Dost Ali Jesear, MPAs Kalsoom Chandio and Abdul Aziz Junejo, Dr Sajeela Leghari and others were among the audience.