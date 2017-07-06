KHANEWAL-The evening shift Out-Patient Department (OPD) at District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal has been started first time in the history of Punjab.

In Evening OPD, three doctors including a gynecologist will perform duty while all the medicines, ultrasound and other facilities will be available which are being provided in morning OPD. In the inaugural ceremony ADCR Manzoor Khan Chandia, DHO M Arshad Malik, MS Ali Athar, health department officers, doctors, hospital staff, citizens and patients participated.

Deputy Commissioner Muzzafar Khan while addressing the occasion said that District Khanewal has been honoured in the history of Punjab. The facility of evening OPD was also started at THQ Hospital Mian Channu last week. He said that the aim of this step is to improve the supply of medical facilities to the public round the clock. He said that public hospitals of the government across the district have improved significantly for the supply of health facilities to the elderly, the lack of all other necessities including medicines, doctors, labs has been minimized, the DC added.