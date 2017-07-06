ISLAMABAD: Foreign office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan welcomes statement of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameni’s on Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Ayatollah Khameni on Monday had suggested his country's judiciary to increase support to the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir.

“The Muslim Ummah is worried about the human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir, adding that the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has also denounced atrocities in IHK” Nafees Zakaria said.

Commenting on the recent inclusion of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the Global Terrorist Watch list by the US government, the FO spokesperson termed it an 'unjustified' action.

Zakaria also termed US Senator John McCain’s recent visit to Pakistan as positive, the republican senator, who heads the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, “praised Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism, Taliban and other militant networks”.

He further claimed that “the remaining Taliban have escaped to Afghanistan. The ‘Haqqani Network’ operates out of Afghanistan, not Pakistan and that many leaders of the group have been killed in Afghanistan”.