MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The inhabitants of Mohallah Ameer are deprived of potable water and drainage system.

Water has been accumulated in the streets creating bad smell and making life of the inhabitants miserable. Talking to media, Raza Ali, Bashir and dozens of others lashed out at Chairman Municipal Committee Phalia for not constructing drainage system and installing water filtration plant in their locality.

They alleged that the chairman gives funds to his favourite persons to please them. They said during elections, the chairman and parliamentarians had made promises to construct drainage and sewage system in the Locality and similar commitment was made by the chairman but after elections they have totally forgot to fulfil their promises, the people said. They urged Punjab government to take note of the poor performance of the MC Chairman and address their problems.

DRIVE: Dengue is rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease and in the country there is great danger of its spread during monsoon, said DC Shaukat Ali. He was addressing an anti-dengue monitoring team in a meeting. He said all the possible measures be ensured before and during monsoon. He directed officers to hold seminars in schools and walks to raise awareness. He directed ACs to tour their respective areas to ensure cleanliness of likely mosquito breeding places. Talking to Health Department representatives, he directed them to ensure the availability of medicines for dengue patients.