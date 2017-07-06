Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said there will be almost zero gas load-shedding in the country during the next winter, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a function in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he said two million gas connections were provided in four years of the PML-N government as against 400,000 during the past 43 years.

He said gas connections are being given purely on merit.

The minister said power projects with the capacity of 11,000 megawatts were launched during the last four years. He said electricity loadshedding will be eliminated soon.

“Investors are coming to Pakistan due to the government's prudent policies, and a number of development projects have been initiated,” he said.

“The world is recognising Pakistan as an emerging economy.”