MUZAFFARGARH/OKARA/multan-The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday observed black day to condemn the ouster of democracy and imposition of dictatorship in the country by Ziaul Haq on July 5, 1977.

The protest camp established in district courts was attended by lawyers, women, students, farmers, Labours and Ulema. They wore black armbands against military takeover back in 1977.

The PPP leaders and activists took out rallies, held seminars and conferences to highlight the negative impact of dictatorship in the country. The PPP South Punjab leadership also carried out similar activities to mark the day. The party sources said the district level organisations also activated to reorganise the party.

Divisiol President Nawabzada Iftiqar Ahmed Khan, ex-MPAs Mahar Irshad Syial, Bilal Khar and MNA Malik Rubani said that July 5 was a day of shame and horror in the history when the nation was hijacked by the military dictator. It was the day when the military dictator began decimating state institutions and enacting black laws against women and non-Muslims in the name of religion, they alleged.

The PPP also observed black day in Okara against the coup by Gen Zia who overthrew the first democratic prime minister on 5th of July 1977. The PPP district president Ch Sajjadul Hasan, Renala Tehsil president Rana Abdul Rehman, Okara city president Alam Sher Khan lodhi, tehsil president RaoIyazul Kareem and dozens of other party activists established a protest camp in front of Okara Press Club. These PPP leaders addressed the participants and asserted that the dictator hanged the PPP chairman and prime minister ZAB was the first leader who gave the unanimous constitution of 1973 to the country which is the sole surety of the integrity of the country. ZAB was the founder of atomic program and also the founder of the first independent foreign policy. The PPP leaders pledged to continue struggle for the welfare and better future of the country.

In Multan, the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday observed Black Day to condemn the ouster of democracy and imposition of dictatorship in the country on July 5, 1977. They set up a protest camp outside district courts which was attended by Lawyers, women, students, kisan, Labour and Ulema wing of PPP.

The protesters carried out non-stop sloganeering against dictators. They wore black armbands against military takeover back in 1977. The PPP Multan city and District chapters also took out separate rallies to highlight the negative impact of dictatorship in the country. Talking to the journalists at the camp, the participants including Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Dr.Javed Siddiqui Ex-MPA, Babu Nafees Ahmed Ansari, Rao Sajid Ali, Malik Nasim Labar, Kamran Abdullah Maral, Raeesuddin Qureshi, A.D.Baloch, Ch.Muhammad Yasim ,Riaz Raza,Muhammad Hussain Arain, Shugafta Habib, Sehrish Khan,Begum B.A .Jigar, M.Salim Raja, Salim-ur-rehman Mayo, Arif Shah and Asif Rasul Awan said that July 5 was a day of shame and horror in country’s history when the nation was hijacked by a military dictator. They added that July 5 was the day when the military dictator began decimating state institutions, privatizing jehad and enacting black laws against women.