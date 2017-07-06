ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday stressed cooperation and consultation with business community in order to strengthen tax collection regime.

Talking to outgoing Federal Tax Ombudsman Abdur Rauf Chaudhry who paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said the confidence of taxpayers had increased with the improvement in tax refund system.

The President commended the services of Abdur Rauf Chaudhry during his tenure as Federal Tax Ombudsman and lauded his efforts to make the tax collection regime people-friendly and transparent.

He also appreciated the use of modern means of communication to create awareness among the taxpayers. President Mamnoon Hussain wished the outgoing Federal Tax Ombudsman well in his future endeavours.