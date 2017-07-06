MANDI BAHAUDDIN/SIALKOT-A large number of the people including women and children protested against the Irrigation Department for not repairing the banks of seasonal Nullah Aik near their villages.

The people from villages Bhoonaawali, Begowala, Bhaadey Chak, Farhadpur, Kandan Sayyan, Bhola Musa, Kotli Baawariyaan and Kaanbaanwala of Daska and Sambrial tehsils chanted slogans and also beat their chests. They demanded immediate repairing of the badly damages banks of the Nullah to save the people living in the dozens of the surrounding villages.

The protestant people said that the Nullah Aik floods these villages every year during flood as it had not yet been cleaned and desilted for the last several years due to which it overflows causing disaster in the areas.

They said that the banks of the Nullah Aik were badly damaged and being eroded by the floodwater. They said that the damaged banks now have become very narrow as no one could pass through these banks even by foot. They said that the flood season was on and floodwater level was rising in the Nullah Aik, adding that the dangerous situation was ringing the alarming bells.

The protesting people including local notables Nasir Mehmood Ranjha, Dr Irshad Ahmed, Ehsanullah Sayyan, Wazir Bhola and Haji Aftab Azhar Sayyan expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officers to ensure early cleanliness of the Nullah Aik and repairing of the damaged banks to save dozens of surrounding villages from flood.

ROBBERIES: Two bandits snatched cash and mobile phone from Shoaib Mukhtar, a resident of Sheranwala Mohallah, Malakwal, near Jajja Hoor village. He was going on a motorcycle.

In another incident, Shoaib resident of Pahrianwali went to his cattle form and did not return. It was presumed that he has been abducted. His brother Mubashar Saeed, a law student, reported the incident to Pahriawali police. In Phalia, robbers barged into house of one Younis in broad daylight and after holding the house inmates at gunpoint looted Rs35,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs350,000.

In Village Dhaul Ranjha near Phalia, bandits stole a buffalo of from the Dera of Ahsan Ranjha. In another incident, some unknown persons entered the house of Sajad in Azizabad Mohallah of Phalia and decamped with cash and gold ornaments. The same night thieves broke in house of Shahid Iqbal Khohara in village Dhaul and looted valuables, cash and gold ornaments.